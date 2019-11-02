UrduPoint.com
Russia, EU Discuss Agreement On Resolution Of Trade Disputes Within WTO - Oreshkin

Sat 02nd November 2019

Russia, EU Discuss Agreement on Resolution of Trade Disputes Within WTO - Oreshkin

Russia and the European Union are discussing the possibility of concluding an agreement on resolving mutual trade disputes within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Saturday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Russia and the European Union are discussing the possibility of concluding an agreement on resolving mutual trade disputes within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Saturday.

"Now, as you may know, the WTO has a very big problem with the appellate body - it will freeze the possibility of appointing arbitrators there. But now individual countries are conducting bilateral negotiations, we are also participating in such talks on signing bilateral agreements that will allow us to work efficiently within the WTO. We are conducting such a discussion with the European Union," Oreshkin told reporters.

