Russia, EU Discuss Counterterrorism Cooperation In Moscow - Foreign Ministry

Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:17 PM

Russia and the European Union held counterterrorism talks in Moscow on Monday, with the next round scheduled to take place in Brussels in 2020, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

At the talks, Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov, while the EU delegation was led by a deputy secretary general of the European External Action Service, Pedro Serrano.

"The officials held in-depth discussions on various aspects of global and regional terrorist threats.

They also exchanged experience in the field of counterterrorism accumulated in Russia and the EU, primarily on countering the threat of foreign terrorist fighters returning home from conflict areas, increasing the exchange of information on their movements, precluding the dissemination of terrorist and extremist ideology and propaganda, including online, and combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism, as well as material and technical support to terrorist groups," the ministry said.

They also agreed to hold the next round of consultations in Brussels in 2020.

