Russia-EU Dispute In WTO On Third Energy Package Officially Suspended - Deputy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Russia-EU dispute over the Third Energy Package was officially suspended in the WTO until the formation of a new appeals body, Russian Deputy Economic Development Minister Timur Maksimov told reporters Friday.

"The Third Energy Package was suspended due to the fact that the appeals body stopped working. We were officially notified by the WTO Secretariat that the appeals body had not re-approved the arbitrators for these suspended disputes. Now, 10 disputes, including on the Third Energy Package, have been suspended in the WTO because of this," Maksimov, who represents Russia at the WTO informal ministerial meeting in Davos, said.

