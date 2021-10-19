Russia, EU Negotiating Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russia and the European Union are negotiating mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates and discussing issues related to QR codes, Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Tuesday.

"There is an electronic EU certificate, which is agreed and is valid in all EU countries, there is our certificate, both have their own QR code, but they do not fit together, this is the main problem that we are trying to decide now," Chizhov told a press conference.