Russia-EU No-Visa Regime Talks Continue To Remain Frozen Since 2013 - Kremlin

Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

Russia-EU No-Visa Regime Talks Continue to Remain Frozen Since 2013 - Kremlin

Russia-EU talks on a no-visa regime have been frozen since 2013 and continue as such to this day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russia-EU talks on a no-visa regime have been frozen since 2013 and continue as such to this day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Up until 2013, when Moscow's relations with Brussels froze, [no-visa regime] talks were at an advanced stage.

Now, there have not been contacts on the subject for a long time. The talks were not frozen on Russia's initiative. Unfortunately, they remain as such currently," Peskov said, when asked whether Russia and the EU were discussing changing the visa regime between the two sides.

