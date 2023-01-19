UrduPoint.com

Russia, EU Not Discussing Settlement In Ukraine Using 'Korean Scenario' - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Acting Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Kirill Logvinov said on Thursday that Russia and the EU were not discussing the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict according to the "38th parallel" principle, which was used to establish a demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea 70 years ago.

Earlier in the month, Olexiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, said that Kiev was offered a settlement according to the "Korean scenario" using the principle of the so-called "38th parallel".

"There are no contacts between representatives of Russia and the European Union on the issues of the Ukrainian settlement, not only in the context of the 'Korean scenario,' but also in principle," Logvinov said in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia.

"38th parallel" is the informal name for the border between North Korea and South Korea, running approximately along the 38th parallel of north latitude. Officially, the demarcation line was fixed by the Korean Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953. The signing of the document was preceded by the 1950-1953 Korean War.

