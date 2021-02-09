UrduPoint.com
Russia, EU Not Yet Going To Expel One Another's Ambassadors - Diplomat

Tue 09th February 2021

Russia, EU Not Yet Going to Expel One Another's Ambassadors - Diplomat

Russia and the European Union are not yet going to expel one another's ambassadors, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russia and the European Union are not yet going to expel one another's ambassadors, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev said on Tuesday.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared Swedish, Polish and German diplomats who participated in the unauthorized rallies personae non gratae and said they would soon leave the country.

In response, the countries expelled three Russian diplomats.

"As far as I know, reciprocal ambassadors expulsion has not yet been on the agenda in our relations with European countries," Andreyev said, as aired on Russia-24 broadcaster.

