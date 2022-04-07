UrduPoint.com

Russia, EU Ready To Assist In Delimitation Of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border - Pashinyan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 04:51 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russia and the European Union have expressed readiness in assisting the delimitation and demarcation process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, following a trilateral meeting in Brussels with European Council President Charles Michel, instructed their foreign ministries to begin preparations for peace talks between Yerevan and Baku.

"The readiness to assist in the work on delimitation and demarcation of the border was expressed by Russia. The EU is also ready to assist and we need to move forward in this direction," Pashinyan told a government meeting.

