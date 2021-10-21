UrduPoint.com

Russia-EU Recognition Of Vaccine Passports May Happen Before Sputnik V Approval - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates between Russia and Europe may happen before the registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in the European Union, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In parallel with this, there is a process of mutual recognition of vaccination - this is a different process, it is also the negotiations that our Ministry of Health is conducting with the European Union. Here one can probably even count on a more accelerated dynamics of mutual recognition of vaccination, an act of vaccination, which will allow our citizens to move freely across the EU, those citizens who have been vaccinated here by our vaccinations," Peskov told reporters.

