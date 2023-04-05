Close
Russia-EU Relations Recently Deteriorated - Putin

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Relations between Russia and the European Union have recently deteriorated as Europe initiated confrontation with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The head of the representative office of the European Union, who is here, probably shares the opinion that the relations of this association with Russia have sadly deteriorated greatly in recent years.

We see the reason for this in the fact that, leaving aside its main original mission and function of developing economic cooperation and integration on the European continent, the European Union initiated a geopolitical confrontation with Russia," Putin said the ceremony of credentials presentation of new foreign ambassadors.

Putin expressed hope that negative relations with the EU will remain in the past and that the logic of mutual cooperation will prevail.

