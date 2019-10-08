Russia-EU Trade Down 7% Year-on-Year To $180Bln In January-August - Customs Service
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:44 PM
Trade between Russia and the European Union fell 7 percent year-on-year to $179.7 billion in the first eight months of 2019, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday
Over the given period, Russia's exports to the European Union were down 7.
3 percent year-on-year to $124.2 billion, while imports from the bloc dropped by 6.3 percent to $55.5 billion.
The European Union's share in Russia's trade decreased to 41.9 percent from 43.6 percent in the corresponding period last year.