Russia-EU Trade Down 7% Year-on-Year to $180Bln in January-August - Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Trade between Russia and the European Union fell 7 percent year-on-year to $179.7 billion in the first eight months of 2019 , the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday.

Over the given period, Russia's exports to the European Union were down 7.

3 percent year-on-year to $124.2 billion, while imports from the bloc dropped by 6.3 percent to $55.5 billion.

The European Union's share in Russia's trade decreased to 41.9 percent from 43.6 percent in the corresponding period last year.