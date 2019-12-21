Russia, EU, Ukraine Sign Protocol on Long-Term Gas Transit Modalities- European Commission

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Russia, Ukraine and the European Union signed a protocol setting out arrangements for long-term gas transit via Ukraine, the European Commission said on Friday in a statement.

"Following the trilateral gas talks between the European Commission, Russia and Ukraine, the three parties agreed on a protocol specifying the arrangements for the long-term transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe as of 1 January 2020.

The Protocol was signed by Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksij Orzhel," the commission's statement read.

The protocol sets up a "political framework with the key arrangements," which will help secure a long-term gas transit contract, Sefcovic remarked after the signing, according to the statement.