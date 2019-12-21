UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, EU, Ukraine Sign Protocol On Long-Term Gas Transit Modalities- European Commission

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:30 AM

Russia, EU, Ukraine Sign Protocol on Long-Term Gas Transit Modalities- European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Russia, Ukraine and the European Union signed a protocol setting out arrangements for long-term gas transit via Ukraine, the European Commission said on Friday in a statement.

"Following the trilateral gas talks between the European Commission, Russia and Ukraine, the three parties agreed on a protocol specifying the arrangements for the long-term transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe as of 1 January 2020.

The Protocol was signed by Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksij Orzhel," the commission's statement read.

The protocol sets up a "political framework with the key arrangements," which will help secure a long-term gas transit contract, Sefcovic remarked after the signing, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe European Union January Gas 2020

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

26 minutes ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

27 minutes ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

27 minutes ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

1 hour ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.