Russia, EU Unlikely to Have Good Relations in Near Future - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia and the European Union are unlikely to have good relations anytime in the near future, albeit Moscow is ready to normalize the bilateral ties on equal footing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency that Berlin was interested in maintaining good or "at least reasonable" relations with Russia, despite the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"[The relations between Russia and the EU] are unlikely to be good in the near future, although not because of us as we are always ready to resume, normalize and heal the relations on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Lavrov said in an interview with a group of Russian broadcasters, including Sputnik.

"As for the reasonable relations ... everything related to reason is, unfortunately, being scrutinized at the moment on the other side of our dialogue, and I very much hope that the reason will prevail there.

That is not what we see at this point," the Russian foreign minister said.

Also on Tuesday, Lavrov warned that Russia might cut the contacts with the EU in light of the deterioration of the bilateral relationship around the Navalny case. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in turn, said that Brussels would prefer to maintain the open dialogue with Moscow and expand cooperation on issues that are of mutual interest.

"In this case we are left with a question of not whether business as usual is possible, but rather if business is at all possible with the EU, which is looking at Russia not just condescendingly but I would say rather arrogantly, demanding that we account for all the sins that we, according to the EU, have committed," Lavrov told the Russian broadcasters.

"I believe that we do not owe any accountability on anything because, first of all, we have our own constitution and our own laws," the foreign minister added.