Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol On Saturday - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2022 | 12:43 AM

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

Russia evacuated 716 civilians eastward from the flashpoint Ukrainian city of Mariupol in the past day, bringing the total number of evacuees up to 134,299, Russian Defense Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Russia evacuated 716 civilians eastward from the flashpoint Ukrainian city of Mariupol in the past day, bringing the total number of evacuees up to 134,299, Russian Defense Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

The number of civilians evacuated to Russia from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics since the start of the special military operation rose to 704,434 on Saturday after 26,676 people were brought to safety over the past day.

Ukraine did not assist in the evacuations, Mizintsev said. Kiev has confirmed 10 humanitarian corridors but none of them to Russia. Ukraine has never guaranteed safety to people fleeing Mariupol to the port city of Berdiansk to the west, he added.

"Ukraine has never guaranteed the safety of this humanitarian corridor and has been intentionally slowing down humanitarian efforts," he told a briefing.

