Russia Evacuated 945 People From Mariupol on Saturday - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Russia evacuated 945 civilians eastward from the flashpoint Ukrainian city of Mariupol in the past day, bringing the total number of evacuees up to 139,678 , the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Saturday.

"From Mariupol, via a humanitarian corridor toward the east, as well as without Ukrainian participation, we have already saved saved 139,678 people from the outrage created by the nationalists, including 945 in the past 24 hours," Mizintsev said.

The number of civilians evacuated to Russia from dangerous regions of Ukraine and the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics since the start of the special military operation rose to 837,157 on Saturday after 15,837 people were brought to safety over the past day.