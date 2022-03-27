Russia Evacuated Almost 440,000 Ukrainians Since Operation Began - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that 439,420 vulnerable people had been evacuated from Ukraine since the military operation began on February 24, with 19,694 taken to safety in the past day.

"In the past 24 hours alone, we evacuated 19,694 people to Russia from dangerous zones in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics with no help from Ukraine," Col. Gen. Mikhail Kuznetsov, the head of the national defense control center, told reporters.

A total 91,673 minors have been evacuated to Russia since fighting broke out in February, more than 2,000 of them in the past day. Almost 100,000 people have been rescued from the southeastern port city of Mariupol.