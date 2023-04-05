Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia Evacuated Scores Of Civilians From Conflict Zone To Preserve Lives - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Russia Evacuated Scores of Civilians From Conflict Zone to Preserve Lives - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia has evacuated scores of civilians from the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and other new Russian regions to preserve their lives amid ongoing hostilities, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"In order to preserve the lives and to preserve people, the authorities of the DPR and LPR decided to evacuate civilians," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on children evacuated from the Ukraine conflict zone.

In total, several million civilians have been evacuated from the areas of hostilities in Ukraine and the new Russian regions, he added.

The Russian Mission to the United Nations convened a UN Arria-formula meeting titled "Children and Armed Conflict: Ukrainian Crisis.

Evacuating Children From Conflict Zone" on Wednesday morning. Among the briefers are Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian presidential commissioner for children's rights, and Daria Morozova, the human rights commissioner of the Donetsk People's Republic.

The webcast of the meeting had been blocked by the United Kingdom due to it featuring Lvova-Belova, who ” alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin ” is wanted by the International Criminal Court for the alleged "unlawful transfer of children" from former Ukrainian territories.

Russia denies any forceful transfer of children.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk United Kingdom Criminals From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli police

6 minutes ago
 Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

1 hour ago
 Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

2 hours ago
 â€˜Itâ€™s your last week,â€™ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

â€˜Itâ€™s your last week,â€™ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam Â â€˜to pack thingsâ€™

2 hours ago
 â€˜Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

â€˜Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,â€™ Mar ..

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.