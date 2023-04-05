Russia Evacuated Scores of Civilians From Conflict Zone to Preserve Lives - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia has evacuated scores of civilians from the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and other new Russian regions to preserve their lives amid ongoing hostilities, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"In order to preserve the lives and to preserve people, the authorities of the DPR and LPR decided to evacuate civilians," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on children evacuated from the Ukraine conflict zone.

In total, several million civilians have been evacuated from the areas of hostilities in Ukraine and the new Russian regions, he added.

The Russian Mission to the United Nations convened a UN Arria-formula meeting titled "Children and Armed Conflict: Ukrainian Crisis.

Evacuating Children From Conflict Zone" on Wednesday morning. Among the briefers are Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian presidential commissioner for children's rights, and Daria Morozova, the human rights commissioner of the Donetsk People's Republic.

The webcast of the meeting had been blocked by the United Kingdom due to it featuring Lvova-Belova, who ” alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin ” is wanted by the International Criminal Court for the alleged "unlawful transfer of children" from former Ukrainian territories.

Russia denies any forceful transfer of children.