Russia Evacuates 6 Hungarians, 5 Austrians From Kazakhstan - Russian Consulate

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Six Hungarian and five Austrian citizens were among those evacuated from Almaty by military planes provided by Russia amid the unrest that rocked Kazakhstan, Vladimir Malyshev, Consul Advisor to the Russian Consulate-General in Kazakhstan's Almaty told Sputnik on Monday.

"Today, six Hungarian and five Austrian citizens have left," Malyshev said.

The evacuees are diplomats, according to the official, but did not provide additional details. The evacuation of Russian, Belarusian and Kazakh citizens, having a residence permit or studying in Russia continues.

On Friday, a group of Russian tourists filmed their evacuation from Almaty.

The video showed the twenty-five Russians boarding a bus and going to Zhetygen airfield to catch a flight on a military aircraft provided by the Russian Defense Ministry to return home. The tourists were in Almaty over the New Year holidays and had since been unable to leave due to the unrest.

The Department of the Situational Crisis Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday that it had received hundreds of requests from Russians for evacuation from Kazakhstan, mainly from Almaty, with priority given to children. The press service of Almaty Airport told Sputnik that the airport will resume flights on January 10.