MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry is evacuating citizens of Russian and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries at orders of President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, three Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft arrived in Afghanistan on Thursday to evacuate 380 people.

"There are not only citizens of Russia, but also citizens from some CSTO countries, from other countries. This is the evacuation of those citizens who have wished (to leave Afghanistan), who need to leave the territory of Afghanistan, taking into account the fact there is very difficult situation there," Peskov told reporters.