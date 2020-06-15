(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Over 100 Russian nationals have been flown back home to the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and 111 others headed further to Moscow on an Aeroflot evacuation flight from Seoul, the regional Primorsky Territory government said in a press release on Monday.

"A total of 259 people have returned from South Korea, of which half are residents of the Primorsky Territory: 85 of them have been accommodated in quarantine facilities and the rest will self-isolate at home. Another 111 passengers continued their way to Moscow and three others to Irkutsk [city in Eastern Siberia]," the statement read.

Russia suspended all international air traffic on March 27 over the coronavirus pandemic, except for flights for the evacuation, cargo, postal, medical and humanitarian purposes.