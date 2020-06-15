UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Evacuates Over 250 Nationals From South Korea - Regional Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Russia Evacuates Over 250 Nationals from South Korea - Regional Gov't

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Over 100 Russian nationals have been flown back home to the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and 111 others headed further to Moscow on an Aeroflot evacuation flight from Seoul, the regional Primorsky Territory government said in a press release on Monday.

"A total of 259 people have returned from South Korea, of which half are residents of the Primorsky Territory: 85 of them have been accommodated in quarantine facilities and the rest will self-isolate at home. Another 111 passengers continued their way to Moscow and three others to Irkutsk [city in Eastern Siberia]," the statement read.

Russia suspended all international air traffic on March 27 over the coronavirus pandemic, except for flights for the evacuation, cargo, postal, medical and humanitarian purposes.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Traffic Irkutsk Vladivostok Seoul South Korea March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

44 minutes ago

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehb ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2,663 deaths with 1,42, 263 cases ..

1 hour ago

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

6 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

10 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.