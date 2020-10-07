UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Evacuates Villages After Munition Depot Explosions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:59 PM

Russia evacuates villages after munition depot explosions

Russia on Wednesday evacuated more than 1,000 people from nearby villages after a wildfire set off explosions at a munitions depot in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, officials said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia on Wednesday evacuated more than 1,000 people from nearby villages after a wildfire set off explosions at a munitions depot in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, officials said.

A fire broke out at the depot on Wednesday afternoon at 1340 (1040 GMT) sparked by a wildfire in dry grass nearby, the emergencies ministry said in a statement sent to AFP.

"As a result, explosions took place," the ministry said, adding that it was sending a fire-fighting train and 100 firefighters to battle the blaze.

Russian media posted witness videos of columns of black smoke rising from the fire and continuous explosions.

"According to preliminary information, more than 1,600 people have been evacuated from 14 settlements," the emergencies ministry said, as its head Yevgeny Zinichev flew to the scene.

The western military district said its troops had been evacuated after attempting unsuccessfully to fight the fire.

"The personnel and civilian staff have been evacuated. None was injured," the military district said in a statement sent to AFP.

A total of 146 children were evacuated from the nearest village of Zheltukhino, Ryazan's regional administration said.

Such accidents are relatively common in Russia due to large amounts of old munitions remaining in storage.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Moscow Russia Ryazan Media From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court grants interim bail to DG Par ..

2 minutes ago

SU approves to award 95 Ph.D, M.Phil degrees

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin for doctors to perform duties honestly

2 minutes ago

New Balakot City construction to start from next m ..

2 minutes ago

Over 400 encroachments in Karkhano Market demolish ..

5 minutes ago

Estonia recalls ambassador to Belarus

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.