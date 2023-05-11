Russia Evaluating Guterres' Proposals on Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

Russian state departments are evaluating proposals made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday, adding that Moscow is against endless extensions of the deal

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russian state departments are evaluating proposals made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday, adding that Moscow is against endless extensions of the deal.

"These proposals provide for interrelated steps in terms of resuming ammonia supplies through the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, as well as, possibly, some other ideas. I want to say that these ideas proposed by the secretary general are being worked out by us, in the interdepartmental study, we take this seriously," the diplomat told Russian reporters after the meeting on the grain deal hosted by Istanbul, adding that Moscow is against the deal's "expansion or endless extension."