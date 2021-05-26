Russia Excludes Belarusian Opposition Figure Tikhanovskaya From Wanted List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) As of Tuesday, Belarusian opposition figure and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is no longer in the database of individuals wanted by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, as follows from the agency's website.

In October 2020, Tikhanovskaya was placed on Russia's interstate wanted list "under the criminal code article.

" Internal Ministry told Sputnik she was added to the wanted list by Belarus for allegedly making calls to overthrow the constitutional order under the Article 361, Part 3 of the code.

"No data found for your inquiry," the ministry's online search system says now when trying to find Tikhanovskaya in the wanted database. Earlier, the system issued a message that Russian law enforcement officers were "looking for" Tikhanovskaya.