Russia Exempts Fathers of 3 or More Children From Partial Draft - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin confirmed on Wednesday that fathers of three or more children were exempted from partial mobilization after thousands of mix-ups were reported.

"Fathers of multiple children (3 or more) are exempted from partial mobilization.

We have been alerted to incidents where men who had three or more children were mobilized," he said on social media.

Russia announced in September the mandatory mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists. Volodin said more than 9,500 fathers of three or more children had been called up by mistake. All have been "returned to their families," he added.