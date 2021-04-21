UrduPoint.com
Russia Exercises Restraint Despite Continuously Facing Unfriendly Actions - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia continues to remain humble and exercise restraint as unfriendly foreign behaviors toward it continue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Unfriendly actions toward Russia do not cease," Putin told parliament in the annual address.

"In these circumstances, we behave ourselves with utter restraint, one may even say humbly, oftentimes leaving without response not only the unfriendly actions but also blatant rudeness."

Russia wants to be on good terms with all members of the international community, but this pursuit does not equal weakness, the president stressed.

"We truly do not want to burn bridges. But if one perceives our goodwill as indifference or weakness and is ready to completely burn ” or even blow up ” those bridges on their own, they must know that Russia's response will be asymmetrical, quick and brutal," Putin said.

