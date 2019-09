Russia Exercises Restraint in Enhancing Defense Capability - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russia acts with utmost responsibility in developing its defense capability, but without endangering its national security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"Russia will continue to work persistently in order to strengthen universal security.

In this area, we are acting with utmost responsibility, exercising restraint in enhancing our defense capability, obviously not at the expense of effectively ensuring our national security and with full compliance with international law," Lavrov said in his address to the UN General Assembly.