Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative annuls the commitments related to facilitating the country's grain and fertilizer exports, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is continuing his efforts to find a path forward to bring the Russians back into the deal, which was to provide some support for Russia's fertilizer to get to the market. If they are not in the deal, that part of the deal is no longer working," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.