Open Menu

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Grain, Fertilizer Export Commitments - US Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Grain, Fertilizer Export Commitments - US Envoy to UN

Russia's withdrawal from the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, would annul the commitments related to its grain and fertilizer exports, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russia's withdrawal from the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, would annul the commitments related to its grain and fertilizer exports, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) is continuing his efforts to find a path forward to bring the Russians back into the deal, which was to provide some support for Russia's fertilizer to get to the market. If they are not in the deal, that part of the deal is no longer working," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

According to US media reports, the Biden administration allowed the private bank JPMorgan Chase to facilitate payments with the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) related to agreement.

However, a JPMorgan Chase spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in late June that the United Nations admitted it can do nothing regarding three of the five key issues Russia wants resolved in order to extend the grain deal, including reconnecting the Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT payment system.

On July 22, 2022, the United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement with Russia and Ukraine to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor to transport grain and fertilizer from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Moscow has since agreed to extend the agreement several times despite criticizing the non-implementation of the portions of the agreement pertaining to Russia, but it then decided to let it expire on July 17.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Bank June July Market Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocate ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocates over AED2.8mn for seventh-ed ..

1 minute ago
 Children of LWMC's workers now can learn modern sk ..

Children of LWMC's workers now can learn modern skills, MoU with PSDF

3 minutes ago
 Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tac ..

Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tackle climate change head-on: Na ..

16 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventur ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventures team&#039;s plans, projects

31 minutes ago
 Int'l workshop on development of animal disease mo ..

Int'l workshop on development of animal disease models kicks off

3 minutes ago
 Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

56 minutes ago
SC rejects plea against formation of full court fo ..

SC rejects plea against formation of full court for hearing of military courts

1 hour ago
 Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

2 hours ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

2 hours ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

2 hours ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

3 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

3 hours ago

More Stories From World