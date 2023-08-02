Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Grain, Fertilizer Export Commitments - US Envoy to UN

Russia's withdrawal from the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, would annul the commitments related to its grain and fertilizer exports, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russia's withdrawal from the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, would annul the commitments related to its grain and fertilizer exports, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) is continuing his efforts to find a path forward to bring the Russians back into the deal, which was to provide some support for Russia's fertilizer to get to the market. If they are not in the deal, that part of the deal is no longer working," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

According to US media reports, the Biden administration allowed the private bank JPMorgan Chase to facilitate payments with the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) related to agreement.

However, a JPMorgan Chase spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in late June that the United Nations admitted it can do nothing regarding three of the five key issues Russia wants resolved in order to extend the grain deal, including reconnecting the Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT payment system.

On July 22, 2022, the United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement with Russia and Ukraine to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor to transport grain and fertilizer from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Moscow has since agreed to extend the agreement several times despite criticizing the non-implementation of the portions of the agreement pertaining to Russia, but it then decided to let it expire on July 17.