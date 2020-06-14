Russia Exits COVID-19 Pandemic With Minimal Losses - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Russia is exiting the coronavirus pandemic with minimal losses, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are talking about the fact that at certain costs, problems, and losses, but still we are, at a normal pace, so to speak, are working to get out of this coronavirus situation confidently, with minimal losses," Putin said, as broadcast by Rossiya 1 tv channel on Sunday.

The Russian president also added that the Federal government and regional authorities were working "as one team" during the pandemic.