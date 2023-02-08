UrduPoint.com

Russia Expands Ban List For US Citizens To Include Number Of State Governors

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 11:47 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry has put 77 US citizens on the stop list, including a number of state governors, federal departments, and companies involved in arms supplies to Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

"In response to Washington's continued expansion of the list of Russian citizens subject to personal sanctions, entry into the Russian Federation is permanently closed to 77 Americans," the ministry said in a statement.

"We emphasize once again, for better understanding in Washington, that any hostile actions against Russia, including the unwinding of the sanctions spiral, will be rebuffed and hit the US itself like a boomerang," it added.

The new sanctions affect Alabama Governor Kay Ellen Ivey; former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker; Leidos business Development Director, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. William Bender; Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; North Dakota Governor Doug Bergum; daughter of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Christine Pelosi; former military attache of the US Embassy in Russia, retired Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack.

