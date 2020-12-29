UrduPoint.com
Russia Expands List Of German Citizens Who Are Banned Entry - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia has expanded a list of German citizens who are not allowed to enter the country and added top officials of security and intelligence agencies to it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, Germany has long insisted that there was a "Russian trace" in the cyberattacks on the German parliament in 2015, and this was done to create a pretext for the introduction of a new package of unilateral sanctions against Russia through the EU. Moreover, the German authorities have ignored Moscow's proposals to hold bilateral expert conclusions, the ministry added.

"In response to the aforementioned destructive actions on the part of the EU, Moscow has decided to expand the list of German citizens who are prohibited from entering Russia. According to the diplomatic principle of reciprocity, the top officials of the German security and intelligence structures, that are part of the German Defense Ministry's system, have been chosen as new persons in the Russian stop-list," the Ministry said.

The ministry added that Moscow reserves the right to "use response measures" in the future if Germany continues confrontations.

