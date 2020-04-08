UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expands List Of Labs Authorized To Conduct COVID-19 Tests - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:39 PM

Russia Expands List of Labs Authorized to Conduct COVID-19 Tests - Prime Minister

More laboratories across Russia, both private and state ones, are now authorized to test people for the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) More laboratories across Russia, both private and state ones, are now authorized to test people for the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"We have made a decision to significantly expand the list of laboratories conducting such tests, to enable every person to undergo examination and be tested, if needed.

All the laboratories that have submitted applications have been authorized to conduct coronavirus tests, including private ones," Mishustin said at a meeting of the coronavirus response coordination council.

Russia has capacities to supply domestic needs for coronavirus tests, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific extends the suspensionof all flight o ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Announces Allocating Extra $25. ..

2 minutes ago

Marathon at Home attracts 749 runners from UAE and ..

17 minutes ago

EU 'coronabonds' will create more problems than th ..

2 minutes ago

Rajanpur police collects over Rs 10,6000 to distri ..

2 minutes ago

China Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases Among Chinese ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.