Russia Expands List of Labs Authorized to Conduct COVID-19 Tests - Prime Minister

More laboratories across Russia, both private and state ones, are now authorized to test people for the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) More laboratories across Russia, both private and state ones, are now authorized to test people for the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"We have made a decision to significantly expand the list of laboratories conducting such tests, to enable every person to undergo examination and be tested, if needed.

All the laboratories that have submitted applications have been authorized to conduct coronavirus tests, including private ones," Mishustin said at a meeting of the coronavirus response coordination council.

Russia has capacities to supply domestic needs for coronavirus tests, he added.