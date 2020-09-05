Russia Expands Personal Sanctions Against Ukraine, Adds Poroshenko to Sanctions List

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Russian government has expanded personal sanctions against Ukraine, adding, among others, the country's ex-president Petro Poroshenko to the list, according to a decree published on the legal information portal.

"To include in Appendix No. 1 to the Russian government's decree No. 1300 of November 1, 2018... Petr Alekseevich Poroshenko," the decree says.