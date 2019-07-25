Russia Expands Visa Waivers for Turkish Officials

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree on Thursday allowing Turkish officials holding service or special passports to enter Russia without restrictions

Russia suspended visa free travel for Turks after Turkey downed its military plane in Syria in 2015 but has since made several exemptions from visa rules.

The new update says that "citizens of the Turkish Republic holding service and special passports going to the Russian Federation" do not need a visa for any kind of stay.

Officials, including diplomats, were previously allowed to enter Russia without a visa while on short work-related trips. Professional drivers involved in international road haulage were also exempted.