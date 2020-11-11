UrduPoint.com
Russia Expected To Harvest 127.5Mln Tonnes Of Grain This Year - Agriculture Ministry

The grain harvest in Russia in the 2020-2021 agricultural year to June 30, 2021, will be about 127.5 million tonnes, according to the explanatory note of the country's agriculture ministry to the draft government decree on the introduction of quotas for the export of grain crops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The grain harvest in Russia in the 2020-2021 agricultural year to June 30, 2021, will be about 127.5 million tonnes, according to the explanatory note of the country's agriculture ministry to the draft government decree on the introduction of quotas for the export of grain crops.

"According to preliminary data, grain production in the current season will amount to about 127.5 million tonns, including 115.8 million tonnes of wheat, corn, barley and rye," the document says.

The ministry proposes to establish a quota for the export of grain crops from Russia from February 15 to June 30, 2021 at 15 million tonnes, and the restrictions will apply to the supply of wheat, rye, barley and corn.

