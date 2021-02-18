UrduPoint.com
Russia Expected To Register New Coronavirus Vaccine CoviVac On February 20 - Officials

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Russia Expected to Register New Coronavirus Vaccine CoviVac on February 20 - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The CoviVac vaccine, which was developed by Chumakov research center, is expected to be registered on February 20, the official Russian website with COVID-19 data and advice said Thursday.

"The registration of the vaccine is expected on February 20, 2021," the website said.

Phase 2 research is expected to finish at the beginning of 2021.

"After that, a mass trial of the drug with 3,000 volunteers is planned," the website said.

