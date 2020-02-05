Russia Expecting Discussions on Fordow Plant With Iran Soon - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is expecting to soon have some talks with Iran on the work with stable isotopes at Fordow nuclear facility, but it is hard to say when the project will resume, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik

"It is hard to say, this is the question of the experts of the two countries talking. It is unclear [when the project will resume]," the diplomat said when asked if the resumption was possible in the near future.

"I think it will become clearer after the contacts � expected in the near future � between relevant agencies of Iran and Russia � the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and [Russian} state corporation Rosatom," the ambassador added.

When asked if Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of AEOI, was expected to visit Moscow to discuss the situation, the diplomat said that such a visit was not on the agenda.

Since 2017, specialists at Rosatom's TVEL nuclear power company had been working on modifying the two cascades of gas centrifuges in Fordow to produce stable isotopes for medical purposes. However, in November Iran scaled back some of its commitments under the nuclear deal in response to the US actions. Iran began enriching uranium at Fordow, but it is technically impossible to simultaneously produce stable isotopes in the same facility. The Russian company said it was suspending its project, later adding that it did not see a possibility for its resumption at the facility. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told Sputnik the project was on "stand-by."