Russia Expecting Free Trade Agreement Between EEU,Iran To Be Signed By Year's End - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Moscow is expecting a free trade zone agreement (FTA) between the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and Iran to be signed by the end of this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We expect that the agreement on a free trade zone between the EEU and the Islamic Republic of Iran will be signed by the end of the year. This is a comprehensive document, which will replace the interim agreement leading to the establishment of the FTA, which is in force now," Overchuk said.

In early February, Russian Ambassador in Tehran Alexey Dedov told Sputnik that the establishment of a free trade zone between the EEU and Iran would lead to an increase in Iranian goods in the Russian market, in particular, household appliances. He then said that the talks were at the final stage, most of the issues had been agreed upon, and the topic of mutual access to the market of certain categories of agricultural products remained unresolved.

