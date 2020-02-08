CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The Russian government is looking forward to welcoming Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to this year's May 9 military parade in Moscow celebrating the end of World War II, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are looking forward to seeing President Maduro at the celebrations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War victory in Moscow on May 9," Lavrov said in a press statement after his talks with Maduro in Caracas.