UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expecting 'Positive Answer' From US On New Start Extension Soon - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:28 PM

Russia Expecting 'Positive Answer' From US on New Start Extension Soon - Foreign Ministry

Russia is expecting the United States to soon provide a "positive answer" to Moscow's proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russia is expecting the United States to soon provide a "positive answer" to Moscow's proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The treaty is set to expire in February 2021.

"In accordance with the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the US was officially invited back in December, without any preconditions, to extend the New Start and start working on relevant practical issues. We are expecting the US to give a positive answer soon," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United States February December

Recent Stories

Coronavirus precautions are necessary but overreac ..

17 minutes ago

Chinese delegation hands over relief goods, cash d ..

6 minutes ago

Stock markets drop as EU fails to strike coronavir ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak: RCB sprays sodium hypochlori ..

6 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates thre ..

6 minutes ago

Man Utd must be ready for return to 'normality', s ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.