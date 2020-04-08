Russia Expecting 'Positive Answer' From US on New Start Extension Soon - Foreign Ministry

Russia is expecting the United States to soon provide a "positive answer" to Moscow's proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russia is expecting the United States to soon provide a "positive answer" to Moscow's proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The treaty is set to expire in February 2021.

"In accordance with the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the US was officially invited back in December, without any preconditions, to extend the New Start and start working on relevant practical issues. We are expecting the US to give a positive answer soon," the ministry said in a statement.