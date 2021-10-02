UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects 2+2 Meeting With Italy To Take Place In Early 2022 - Grushko

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Saturday that he expected Russian and Italian foreign and security officials to meet in person for 2+2 talks in early 2022.

"We expect it to happen early next year. Thorough preparations will, of course, be necessary. We expect political dialogue with Italy on security challenges to get more intense soon," the diplomat told Sputnik.

