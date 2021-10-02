Russia Expects 2+2 Meeting With Italy to Take Place in Early 2022 - Grushko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Saturday that he expected Russian and Italian foreign and security officials to meet in person for 2+2 talks in early 2022.

"We expect it to happen early next year. Thorough preparations will, of course, be necessary. We expect political dialogue with Italy on security challenges to get more intense soon," the diplomat told Sputnik.