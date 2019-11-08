UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects Adequate Response By Moldova To Act Of Vandalism In Chisinau - Zakharova

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:06 PM

Russia Expects Adequate Response by Moldova to Act of Vandalism in Chisinau - Zakharova

Moscow is outraged by an act of vandalism carried out toward the monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers who fought in World War II in Chisinau and expects an adequate response by Moldova to the incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Moscow is outraged by an act of vandalism carried out toward the monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers who fought in World War II in Chisinau and expects an adequate response by Moldova to the incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

The latest such case involved the desecration of a granite slab commemorating pilot Georgy Chernienko, a recipient of the Hero of the Soviet Union medal, in the central alley of the Eternity Memorial Complex in Moldova's capital city of Chisinau.

"We expect an adequate response from the Moldovan authorities to such cynical acts in accordance with the agreement on perpetuating the memory of courage and heroism of the people of the CIS member countries during the Great Patriotic War, concluded on September 3, 2011, and ratified by Moldova," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also called the incident an act of "real historical vandalism".

Earlier in a day, the Russian Embassy in Moldova expressed concern regarding the increase in cases of vandalism nationwide against monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers who fought in World War II.

Moldova was liberated from Nazi Germany in August 1944. The country was then turned into the Moldovan Soviet Socialist Republic and was a part of the Soviet Union until its collapse in 1991.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Chisinau Moldova August September World War From Agreement

Recent Stories

UN Documents 269 Deaths in Iraq Anti-Gov't Protest ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign Ministers of Russia, Japan Might Hold Talk ..

4 minutes ago

Patriarchate of Alexandria Technically Recognizes ..

4 minutes ago

Trump, Bulgaria Prime Minister Borissov to Meet in ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Says Will Announce 'Important Position' on V ..

8 minutes ago

Japanese Foreign Minister Might Visit Russia by En ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.