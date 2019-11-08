Russia Expects Adequate Response by Moldova to Act of Vandalism in Chisinau - Zakharova

Moscow is outraged by an act of vandalism carried out toward the monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers who fought in World War II in Chisinau and expects an adequate response by Moldova to the incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

The latest such case involved the desecration of a granite slab commemorating pilot Georgy Chernienko, a recipient of the Hero of the Soviet Union medal, in the central alley of the Eternity Memorial Complex in Moldova's capital city of Chisinau.

"We expect an adequate response from the Moldovan authorities to such cynical acts in accordance with the agreement on perpetuating the memory of courage and heroism of the people of the CIS member countries during the Great Patriotic War, concluded on September 3, 2011, and ratified by Moldova," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also called the incident an act of "real historical vandalism".

Earlier in a day, the Russian Embassy in Moldova expressed concern regarding the increase in cases of vandalism nationwide against monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers who fought in World War II.

Moldova was liberated from Nazi Germany in August 1944. The country was then turned into the Moldovan Soviet Socialist Republic and was a part of the Soviet Union until its collapse in 1991.