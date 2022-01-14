UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects Agreements On Organizational Aspects Of UNSC P5 Summit - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The summit of United Nations Security Council Permanent Five members (UNSC P5) will be held offline when the COVID-19 situation allows it, and Russia is expecting agreements on organizations aspects of the event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Within the framework of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council ...

a corresponding statement was adopted on the inadmissibility of nuclear war ... And this step of the five permanent members ... will contribute to the preparation of the summit of the leaders of the five nuclear states, the initiative of which was convened by President (Vladimir) Putin. And now we are waiting for an agreement on organizational issues and on the agenda of this event, which, we hope, will be held in person as soon as the epidemiological situation allows," Lavrov told a press conference.

