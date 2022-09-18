Russia Expects All Delegation Members to Receive US Visas for UNGA - UN Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Moscow expects that all members of the Russian delegation will receive US visas to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Thursday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the majority of Russian delegation members who are expected to attend the UNGA have not yet received visas.

"If we talk exclusively about the delegation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the high-level week of the session, then there is certain progress - part of the delegation, including the minister, already has visas.

We expect that all other members of the delegation will also receive them," Polyanskiy said.

The issuance of visas on the eve of the visit is an unprecedented situation, which significantly complicates the solution of organizational and logistical issues, Polyanskiy added.

The high-level week of the UNGA will be held from September 20-26 in New York.