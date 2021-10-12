Russia Expects Answers From Germany, France, Sweden on Navalny Incident by October 16

Russia expects from Germany, France and Sweden substantive answers on the situation around Alexey Navalny by October 16, Konstantin Vorontsov, the deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a meeting of the first committee of the UN General Assembly dealing with disarmament issues

UN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russia expects from Germany, France and Sweden substantive answers on the situation around Alexey Navalny by October 16, Konstantin Vorontsov, the deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a meeting of the first committee of the UN General Assembly dealing with disarmament issues.

"In accordance with the request sent by us on October 6 under Article 9 of the CWC, we await, within the time period established by the convention, by October 16, substantive responses from Germany, France and Sweden, without which it is impossible to confirm or finally refute the alleged presence of corpus delicti in the incident with Navalny," Vorontsov said.

Earlier, the United States and 44 other countries sent to Russia through the OPCW a list of questions about the incident with Navalny and are waiting for an answer within 10 days. Moscow sent a counter request addressed to Germany, France, Sweden and the technical secretariat of the organization.