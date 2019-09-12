UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects Armenia To Attend 75th WWII Victory Anniversary In Moscow - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Russia Expects Armenia to Attend 75th WWII Victory Anniversary in Moscow - Ambassador

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Moscow is expecting the Armenian government to participate in the commemorative events to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Russian capital next year, Russia's Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin told Sputnik Wednesday.

"As far as I am aware, the Armenian government has confirmed its participation in the events on May 9, 2020 in Moscow. At the same time, I am sure that the 75th anniversary of the victory will be celebrated with a corresponding scale in Armenia as well," Kopyrkin said.

The ambassador noted that it is a significant date, and with each new year the heroism of the ancestors is felt more deeply.

"It can be argued without a doubt that the Armenian people made a significant contribution to the common victory over fascism," Kopyrkin added.

According to him, this is a glorious page of shared history and shared heritage, one of the most important elements of which is "truly fraternal relations between our peoples today, the interconnectedness of our cultures, the shared system of values and views.

"

The diplomat also noted that the Victory Day has been targeted more often by those who think that it is nothing but a tool for militarizing public consciousness or one of the so-called Russian propaganda instruments.

"I want to say that this day is a great holiday not only for Russia, but for all the victorious nations who fought shoulder to shoulder, I emphasize, for a common victory. This is a celebration of courage, a celebration of liberation," the ambassador said.

For next year, 17 state leaders have already confirmed their attendance at the parade. The Kremlin said it would also send an invitation to the president of Ukraine.

