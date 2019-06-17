Russia Expects Attacks on Oil Takers in Gulf of Oman to Be 'Duly Investigated' - Nebenzia

Russia expects the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman will be properly investigated and stresses the importance of avoiding politicized accusations, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said a session of the UN Security Council on Monday

"We expect that all the incidents that have taken place in the region will be duly investigated," Nebenzia said. "Russia condemns the attacks against the oil tankers. The organizers must be identified and held accountable."

Nebenzia said Russia is concerned over the rise of tensions in the Persian Gulf, but underscored that stoking tensions with hasty accusations is hardly conducive to an impartial international investigation into the attacks.

"On the contrary, they [accusations] politicize it and erode trust in such a process. We call on all parties to engage in dialogue and be judicious in their assessments," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia recalled that UN Security Council Resolution 598 specifies the UN Secretary General must develop security architecture for the region with consultation from regional states.

"We once again recall Russia's proposal to launch a process to develop confidence building and security measures in the Persian Gulf and eventually in the entire middle East region," Nebenzya said.

On Thursday, two oil tankers - Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair - were reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran had sabotaged the vessels.

In the wake of the attack, US President Donald Trump ordered the warship Mason to be dispatched to the area, adding to the United States' already significant military presence in the region.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has warned against attempting to lay the blame on Iran for the tanker attacks before any thorough investigation is finished.