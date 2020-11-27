UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects Biden Administration May Give Up 'Deal Of Century'- Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia expects Joe Biden's administration to potentially reject the so-called deal of the century on Palestinian-Israeli settlement, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

When asked if Moscow believed the new administration might give up on the deal, Bogdanov said, "I think so. We'll see.

"

"'The deal of the century' was absolutely unacceptable for one of the parties to the conflict. So, if there was an attempt to force one country's opinions upon the other, this could not possibly lead to an honest, fair, acceptable solution to a conflict," Bogdanov said.

According to the diplomat, Biden could consider rejecting the deal, as the conflict could be solved via peaceful co-existence of two states.

