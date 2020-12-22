Russia Expects Biden to Soon Start Returning to Compliance With JCPOA - Deputy Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia expects the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden to undertake steps soon to return the United States to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"No one has asked the United States to act as a world policeman, and the attempts to do that look anachronistic today, as does the reckless and arrogant policy of resorting to unilateral pressure," Polyanskiy said. "Therefore, the most logical step on behalf of the United States now would be a full and unconditional return to full compliance with JCPOA. And we do expect that the new American administration realizes that and will undertake the right steps in this direction in the very near future.

"

In September, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that all previously lifted United Nations sanctions against Iran were brought back into effect under the snapback mechanism of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The statement was rejected as false by Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the coordinator of the JCPOA.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, Russia, France, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. Under the terms of the agreement, Iran had to scale back its nuclear program and significantly downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from JCPOA and began re-introducing sanctions against Iran, which in turn discontinued its own obligations under the agreement.