MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Russia expects that BRICS partner states will not be guided by the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decisions regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, South the African Foreign Ministry said that diplomatic immunities granted to the participants of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting and summit, which will take place in South Africa in June and August, respectively, do not apply to the warrants issued by international courts.

"We certainly expect that at least the partner countries on such an important format will not be guided by these illegal decisions," Peskov told a briefing when asked whether Russia's representation will be affected by the ICC's warrant.

Russia will be properly represented at the summit as it attaches great importance to the development of this form of integration, the official added.

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, which Moscow has slammed as unlawful.